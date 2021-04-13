Imenco unveils military-approved PTZ camera

ODIN PTZ camera. (Photo: Imenco)

New ODIN camera features 30x optical zoom, with 16x digital zoom and ultra-low light sensitivity in colour day mode.

Norway-headquartered Imenco has developed a new pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera called ODIN for use aboard naval vessels.

ODIN is a ruggedised 3MP IP-enabled colour camera. It includes intelligent imaging and video streaming technology with a STARVIS complementary metal oxide semiconductor sensor.

Key specifications include 30x optical zoom, with 16x digital zoom and ultra-low light sensitivity in colour day mode.

‘We have seen the need for a low-cost military PTZ for some time now,’ said David Fleming, marine and naval projects group manager for Imenco UK Ltd.

He added that ODIN took two years to develop as a camera for both external monitoring and situational awareness above decks on naval ships.

It is ‘particularly well suited for flight deck surveillance’, Fleming noted.

ODIN has obtained a series of US military certifications, including MIL-S-901E (shock test), MIL-S-167-1A (ship vibration), MIL-S-810G (environmental) and MIL-S-461G (electromagnetic interference for surface ships).

