Good Technology focuses on secure Android devices

Good Technology has announced that its Android OS-based platform has been certified by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), clearing the way for the use of Good for Government mobile device management and data loss prevention capabilities on the Global Information Grid (GIG).

The new Secure Android solution will enable US Department of Defense (DOD) personnel to sign, encrypt/decrypt e-mail, utilise a secure partition on the Android device for business applications, and securely access Intranet-based content anytime, from anywhere.



According to the company, the secure Android platform leverages Good for Government technology to provide secure access to information stored within a command's enclave and usually only accessed with desktops/laptops, such as command and control programs, as well as access to a number of powerful business applications on Dell devices that allows members of the military to operate with desktop-like capabilities in a protected mobile environment. Employees can also access critical agency resources behind the firewall, such as intranets or other web-enabled applications, through an integrated secure browser.



The work was spurred by the recognition that there was a gap between the things DOD personnel were able to achieve using current approved mobility platforms, and what they wanted to be able to achieve.



According to the company, using Good for Government's mobility suite, the new solution will pass and manage sensitive data from Microsoft Exchange servers located in DoD data centers via Good's email application to end-point Android devices wirelessly, using a FIPS 140-2 validated cryptographic module with AES encryption to ensure data protection for data-at-rest as well as data-in-transit. Good's patented container-based technology prevents data leakage to non-secure applications. The DoD can use Good's Web-based management console to manage Dell Android devices and all other device platforms on the network simultaneously. The management console also allows administrators to block access from potentially compromised devices that may have been rooted by either the end user or a malicious attacker as well as to remotely wipe lost, stolen or retired smartphones to mitigate potential data leakage.