Digital Battlespace
GeoSpectrum claims breakthrough with compact underwater acoustic range
Canada-based GeoSpectrum Technologies, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, on 10 August launched its C-Bass family of compact Very Low Frequency (VLF) long-range acoustic underwater transducers.
Traditional high-power underwater VLF sources are extremely large, costly and manpower-intensive to run, according to GeoSpectrum, so there is a clear market appetite for smaller ...
Blue Bear adds SATCOM to swarming C2 system
UK technology company Blue Bear Systems Research has worked with Inmarsat and Cobham to add a SATCOM capability to its Centurion multi-domain swarming C2 system. ‘We have ...
VectorNav claims disruptive development with new miniature inertial products
VectorNav Technologies on 11 August launched a new line of inertial products called VectorNav Tactical Embedded. The product range includes VN-110E IMU/AHRS, the VN-210E GNSS-Aided ...
M-Code advances for GPS satellites
The fourth Lockheed Martin-built GPS III Space Vehicle (GPS III SV04) has been shipped to Cape Canaveral in preparation for a September 2020 launch, US ...
ThinKom to start shipboard tests of Ka-band antenna for USN
The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), has awarded ThinKom Solutions a seven-month contract to provide its commercially available phased-array antenna for USN shipboard communications. ThinKom announced ...
BAE Systems joins alliance to enhance GPS innovation
The US-based GPS Innovation Alliance (GPSIA) welcomed its sixth official member on 6 August when BAE Systems joined. Radiation-hardened electronics from BAE Systems currently provide ...
Falkonry expands AI footprint within USAF
Start-up machine learning company Falkonry has been awarded a contract by USAF innovation hub AFWERX under the Strategic Financing (STRATFI) programme, to broaden the adoption ...