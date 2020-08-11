Digital Battlespace

GeoSpectrum claims breakthrough with compact underwater acoustic range

11th August 2020 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Canada-based GeoSpectrum Technologies, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, on 10 August launched its C-Bass family of compact Very Low Frequency (VLF) long-range acoustic underwater transducers.

Traditional high-power underwater VLF sources are extremely large, costly and manpower-intensive to run, according to GeoSpectrum, so there is a clear market appetite for smaller ...

