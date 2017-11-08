Gentex receives LEP Threat Spectacles contract

Babcock nears first customer for Nomad AI translation tool
Gentex has been contracted by the US Navy to develop Laser Eye Protection (LEP) Threat Spectacles for pilots.
The contract will see the company design, develop, test and evaluate, and produce the LEPs - including the prescription Rx component - to protect pilots from laser threats during flight. A protective carrying case will also be produced.
The Gentex LEP solution will provide an advanced, fully compliant design for day/night, multiple wavelength protection, addressing the needs of its fixed and rotary wing aircrew.
Laser protection is attained using special optical absorbing dye and lens coating technologies. Gentex's laser protective filter utilises the latest, most advanced laser eye protection materials developed for and tested by the Naval Air Systems Command and the US Air Force/Air Force Research Laboratory advanced technology development and demonstrator programmes.
The contract includes options for delivery of low rate initial production and full rate production units.
Robert McCay, VP aircrew and aircraft maintainer systems, Gentex, said: ‘We are proud to continue to support the military in combating laser threats encountered by aircrew with our latest laser eye protection technology.
‘Gentex was previously chosen to provide LEP Spectacles for the DoD’s F-35 programme and Gentex EDU-7/P LEP Spectacles to the navy.’
