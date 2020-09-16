Digital Battlespace

General Dynamics to build wide-band radomes for F-16s

16th September 2020

General Dynamics Mission Systems has been awarded a $17.54 million contract to produce wide-band radomes for USAF F-16 aircraft that are equipped with AESA radars.  

The wideband radome is compatible with the Northrop Grumman AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar. 

Work will be performed in Marion, Virginia ...

