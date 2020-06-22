None

Digital Battlespace

Northrop continues AESA SABR upgrade for F-16s

22nd June 2020 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Northrop Grumman is to provide more AESA radars for USAF F-16 aircraft under a $18.73 million contract modification, the DoD announced on 19 June.

Work will cover upgrades to the RF target generator and microwave components in the AN/APG-83 AESA scalable agile-beam radar (SABR) radar, for completion by ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace