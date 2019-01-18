GDIT awarded ONE-Net contract extension
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) will continue supporting the US Navy’s outside contiguous United States (OCONUS) Naval Enterprise Network (ONE-Net), the company announced on 16 January.
The IDIQ contract extension, awarded to GDIT managed affiliate CSRA, includes a one-year base period with one four-and-a-half month option. The contract has a total estimated value of up to $160 million if all options are exercised through May 2020.
GDIT will provide core IT services for the navy’s OCONUS commands including Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network and Secret Internet Protocol Router Network environments, network connectivity and security, mobile access and desktop support.
Through the ONE-Net contract, IT services will continue during the transition from the ONE-Net contract to the proposed Next Generation Enterprise Network re-compete family of contracts in support of the Naval Enterprise Networks programme office.
