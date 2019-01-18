To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

GDIT awarded ONE-Net contract extension

18th January 2019 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) will continue supporting the US Navy’s outside contiguous United States (OCONUS) Naval Enterprise Network (ONE-Net), the company announced on 16 January.

The IDIQ contract extension, awarded to GDIT managed affiliate CSRA, includes a one-year base period with one four-and-a-half month option. The contract has a total estimated value of up to $160 million if all options are exercised through May 2020.

GDIT will provide core IT services for the navy’s OCONUS commands including Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network and Secret Internet Protocol Router Network environments, network connectivity and security, mobile access and desktop support.

Through the ONE-Net contract, IT services will continue during the transition from the ONE-Net contract to the proposed Next Generation Enterprise Network re-compete family of contracts in support of the Naval Enterprise Networks programme office.

