DB - Digital Battlespace

French Navy to get communications boost with Mercure system

16th December 2019 - 11:04 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

RSS

Save this for later

French naval communications will benefit from a capability enhancement with the advent of the Mercure HF communications system which will provide an increase in the capacity of High Frequency (HF: three megahertz/MHz to 30MHz) communications compared to current HF links.

This increase in capacity is focused on a widening ...

Want to read more?

This content is only available to Premium News subscribers

Login/Register
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace