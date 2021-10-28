France launches first Syracuse 4A military communications satellite

The first Syracuse 4A satellite was launched from the Guiana Space Centre. (Photo: French Army)

Syracuse 4A military communication satellites will offer better resistance to different threats, such as jamming or cyberattacks, in addition to allowing troops to communicate at very long distances with an overall throughput three times higher.

The French MoD announced on 26 October that the first of three Syracuse 4A military communication satellites was successfully launched from the Guiana Space Centre, in French Guiana.

According to a press release from the French MoD, Syracuse 4A will also enable users to quickly exchange larger volumes of data at all levels of the chain of command.

It ‘will offer the possibility of connecting a greater number of users simultaneously and will allow forces to communicate in the most isolated areas,’ the document noted.

This launch on 24 October initiated the process of improvement of the French military satellite communications which is stated in the 2019-2025 military programming law.