France launches first Syracuse 4A military communications satellite

Ultra develops ‘new wave’ of RF and telemetry equipment
Miniature IFF unit and transceiver data link for munitions are among new systems released by Ultra Electronics.
The French MoD announced on 26 October that the first of three Syracuse 4A military communication satellites was successfully launched from the Guiana Space Centre, in French Guiana.
It will offer better resistance to different threats, such as jamming or cyberattacks in addition to allowing troops to communicate at very long distances with an overall throughput three times higher.
According to a press release from the French MoD, Syracuse 4A will also enable users to quickly exchange larger volumes of data at all levels of the chain of command.
It ‘will offer the possibility of connecting a greater number of users simultaneously and will allow forces to communicate in the most isolated areas,’ the document noted.
This launch on 24 October initiated the process of improvement of the French military satellite communications which is stated in the 2019-2025 military programming law.
Miniature IFF unit and transceiver data link for munitions are among new systems released by Ultra Electronics.
Airseeker support has been extended to 2035 following an agreement between the UK and US.
A novel method of data exfiltration could enable undetectable long-range communications in hostile battle zones.
Teldeyne FLIR to provide spare parts for four different EO systems.
Hungary is buying ten Mk XIIA IFF units plus associated equipment for integration with Mistral C2 systems.
The Joint Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office embodies a focused and targeted approach across the US armed services to develop a toolkit of solutions.