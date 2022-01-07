France picks Thales for SCCOA support

Thales will be responsible for performance-based logistics support sustainment of the French air surveillance C2 system.

The Aeronautical Maintenance Directorate (DMAé) in the French MoD has awarded Thales a ten-year contract under the VASSCO programme to provide through-life support for principal air surveillance components of the national air C2 system (SCCOA).

Thales’s main responsibilities include performance-based logistics support sustainment for SCCOA to meet the requirements of the French armed forces. This in turn entails management and coordination of 15 companies and organisations involved in logistics support for SCOAA.

Thales will also provide a comprehensive picture of critical systems status and through-life support planning to meet the operational needs of the French forces, the company noted in a 6 January statement.

SCCOA comprises more than 700 complex systems such as air defence radars, control centres, ground-air communications and information systems installed at 125 sites across mainland France and the overseas territories to detect and defeat air threats.

VASSCO is designed to meet current and future technological challenges and guarantee higher operational availability of the SCCOA system.

It includes three major innovations: a technical platform for unified logistics management; a 24/7 hotline for optimised logistics support; and data-driven logistics support via a unified information system for operational logistics management.