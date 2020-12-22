Digital Battlespace
France orders upgrade and life extension for air force radars
Saab has signed a contract with French defence procurement agency DGA for an upgrade of the Giraffe AMB air defence radar and C2 shelter operated by the French Air and Space Force.
‘The lifespan of the French systems will be extended in order to allow its operational use up to ...
