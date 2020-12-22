Digital Battlespace

France orders upgrade and life extension for air force radars

22nd December 2020 - 10:24 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Improvements to the Giraffe AMB radar are intended to enhance information assurance, IFF capabilities and interoperability with NATO allies.

Saab has signed a contract with French defence procurement agency DGA for an upgrade of the Giraffe AMB air defence radar and C2 shelter operated by the French Air and Space Force.

‘The lifespan of the French systems will be extended in order to allow its operational use up to ...

