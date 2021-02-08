Digital Battlespace

France orders more O-NYX goggles

8th February 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

NVG offers improved FOV and greater user comfort, manufacturer Thales claims.

French defence procurement agency DGA has placed another O-NYX NVG order with Thales, requesting 3,000 more goggles alongside the 3,500 already delivered in 2020.

Further deliveries are expected until 2025.

According to Thales, the 350g lightweight O-NYX goggles ‘offer higher performance’ with greater comfort for the wearer than ...

