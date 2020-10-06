Digital Battlespace

FLIR to provide BRITE Star Block II for USN and Czech Republic

6th October 2020 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

FLIR Systems is providing BRITE Star Block II systems to the USN and the Czech Republic (an FMS customer) under a $14.56 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center.

The deal includes a five-year ordering period for repair actions, data, item orders, training and engineering ...

