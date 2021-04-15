Fischer expands UltiMate connector range

Fischer UltiMate 80 (left) and UltiMate in size 15. (Photo: Fischer Connectors)

Fischer Connectors introduces a new NATO STANAG 4695-compatible connector for use in harsh operating environments.

The global connectivity solution provider Fischer Connectors has extended its portfolio of ultra-ruggedised and harsh-environment connectors with two new products.

Fischer UltiMate 80 is a ‘field-ready NATO STANAG 4695-compatible connector offering unparalleled functionality and ruggedness in comparison with similar harsh-environment quick-release connectors’, the company announced on 15 April.

UltiMate 80 is a lightweight and IP68-sealed connectivity solution ‘for any harsh environment, especially for defense and security applications and soldier modernisation programmes’, Fischer Connectors added.

The ruggedised design of UltiMate 80 is compliant with MIL-STD-810 and MIL-STD-202.

The other new product is a standard UltiMate connector in size 15 with various pin layouts of up to 27 signal and power contacts. It meets special power and high-speed data requirements for further design and technology developments with various contact layouts.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.