Digital Battlespace

Fifth-generation platforms do not equate to fifth-generation capability: RAAF

12th February 2020 - 15:00 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

RSS

Save this for later

Despite the technological leap that fifth-generation military capabilities can bring to the modern battlespace, potential countermeasures to individual platforms ensure that a networked approach is required to bring about the required effect.

According to the RAAF, an example of this can be seen with the F-35 multirole fighter which, despite ...

Want to read more?

This content is only available to Premium News subscribers

Login/Register
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

  • AEHF-5 handed over to US Space Operations Command

    Control of the US Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s (SMC’s) fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-5) communications satellite has been successfully transferred to ...

  • Singapore Airshow 2020: Orion first to join the ‘bandwagon’

    TRD debuted the Orion-H+ at Singapore Airshow 2020, as the latest addition to its range of lightweight C-UAS systems. Orion-H+ has been in development since ...

  • Canada orders radars for coast guard sites

    The Canadian government has awarded a contract to Felix Technology for critical radar systems and equipment. The contract, valued at CAD$40.1 million, covers the delivery ...

  • USMC orders G/ATOR systems

    Northrop Grumman will supply two additional AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems to the US Marine Corps under an order announced on 5 February. The ...

  • Leidos to support US Navy under NGEN-R contract

    Leidos has received a prime contract by the US Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) to provide global network services under the Next Generation Enterprise ...

  • Leidos to support NORAD network ops

    Leidos will support North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) network operations under a contract awarded by the General Services Administration.The contract will see Leidos provide ...