Digital Battlespace
Fifth-generation platforms do not equate to fifth-generation capability: RAAF
Despite the technological leap that fifth-generation military capabilities can bring to the modern battlespace, potential countermeasures to individual platforms ensure that a networked approach is required to bring about the required effect.
According to the RAAF, an example of this can be seen with the F-35 multirole fighter which, despite ...
Want to read more?
This content is only available to Premium News subscribers
More from Digital Battlespace
-
AEHF-5 handed over to US Space Operations Command
Control of the US Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s (SMC’s) fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-5) communications satellite has been successfully transferred to ...
-
Singapore Airshow 2020: Orion first to join the ‘bandwagon’
TRD debuted the Orion-H+ at Singapore Airshow 2020, as the latest addition to its range of lightweight C-UAS systems. Orion-H+ has been in development since ...
-
Canada orders radars for coast guard sites
The Canadian government has awarded a contract to Felix Technology for critical radar systems and equipment. The contract, valued at CAD$40.1 million, covers the delivery ...
-
USMC orders G/ATOR systems
Northrop Grumman will supply two additional AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems to the US Marine Corps under an order announced on 5 February. The ...
-
Leidos to support US Navy under NGEN-R contract
Leidos has received a prime contract by the US Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) to provide global network services under the Next Generation Enterprise ...
-
Leidos to support NORAD network ops
Leidos will support North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) network operations under a contract awarded by the General Services Administration.The contract will see Leidos provide ...