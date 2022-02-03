To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Fast Labs chases quicker RF decrypts

3rd February 2022 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

RF environments can be complex, so it can be a challenge to decipher signals emitted by adversaries. (Image: IARPA)

The DoD and US intelligence agencies are pursuing faster ways of deciphering RF signals.

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) organisation, part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in the US, has selected BAE Systems to develop faster methods of decrypting RF signals.

The aim is to ‘quickly and accurately help secure mission-critical information’ for the DoD and US intelligence agencies, BAE Systems noted in a 2 February statement.

Its Fast Labs R&D unit will use AI and machine-learning techniques to identify signals in the RF spectrum.

‘The technology will provide enhanced situational awareness, help to target threats, and secure communications against malicious attacks,’ BAE Systems added.

The IARPA-awarded contract forms part of the Securing Compartmented Information with Smart Radio Systems programme, which aims to develop smart radio techniques that securely generate, store, use, transmit and receive data even in uncontrolled environments.

Complex RF anomalies and unexpected signals therefore need to be detected and characterised. Specific types of anomalies include hidden, altered, or mimicked signals, and ‘abnormal unintended emissions’, BAE Systems stated.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us