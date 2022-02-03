Fast Labs chases quicker RF decrypts

Systematic enhances mobile battle management software
Latest release of SitaWare Frontline and SitaWare Edge includes new functionalities for battlefield C2.
The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) organisation, part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in the US, has selected BAE Systems to develop faster methods of decrypting RF signals.
The aim is to ‘quickly and accurately help secure mission-critical information’ for the DoD and US intelligence agencies, BAE Systems noted in a 2 February statement.
Its Fast Labs R&D unit will use AI and machine-learning techniques to identify signals in the RF spectrum.
‘The technology will provide enhanced situational awareness, help to target threats, and secure communications against malicious attacks,’ BAE Systems added.
The IARPA-awarded contract forms part of the Securing Compartmented Information with Smart Radio Systems programme, which aims to develop smart radio techniques that securely generate, store, use, transmit and receive data even in uncontrolled environments.
Complex RF anomalies and unexpected signals therefore need to be detected and characterised. Specific types of anomalies include hidden, altered, or mimicked signals, and ‘abnormal unintended emissions’, BAE Systems stated.
