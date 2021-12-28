USAF awards contract extensions for advanced RF signal processing

The USAF is researching ways of gaining an edge in A2/AD environments. (Image: ONI)

Work under the Extreme Radio Frequency Bandwidths programme aims to deliver the USAF an asymmetric advantage in A2/AD environments.

Raytheon and Peraton Labs have each obtained contract extensions from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for surveillance processing in the Extreme Radio Frequency (RF) Bandwidths programme.

The DoD announced on 20 December that an $18.86 million extension for Raytheon ‘provides for the development of advanced signal processing technologies and techniques for future RF systems. These systems will create an asymmetric advantage for tactical operations in anti-access/area-denial [A2/AD] environments by enhancing the operating bandwidth of real-time signal detection and recognition capabilities’.

Work is expected to be completed by 14 February 2024.

In a related contract extension from the AFRL worth $17.95 million, Peraton Labs will continue to develop a system for integrated, intelligent and versatile signal processing for the USAF to use in A2/AD operations.

The company is expected to complete this work by 3 November 2023.