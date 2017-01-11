EW Singapore: E-2D Hawkeye coming to Asia
Next month the US Navy (USN) will move a squadron of Northrop Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft from Norfolk Naval Station in the US to Japan.
Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 125 (VAW-125) ‘Tigertails’, with five aircraft and 225 personnel, will be stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. Its assets will deploy aboard the carrier USS Ronald Reagan forward-based in Japan.
This will be the E-2D’s first deployment to the Asia-Pacific region, which is on edge amidst greater military boisterousness by China. There is also concern about a resurgent Russia in the Far East.
