EW Singapore: ARDRONIS reduces drone risk

Rohde & Schwarz is presenting its R&S ARDRONIS radio-controlled anti-UAV solution at the EW Singapore 2017 exhibition.

The Automatic Radio-controlled Drone Identification Solution (ARDRONIS) has been designed to detect and defend against UAVs and enables users to identify platform control signals early on, as well as locating and stopping UAS if needed.

According to the company, ARDRONIS can be equipped with a direction finding function which will assist in locating the controller of the system, an issue often cited by law enforcement agencies when pursuing rogue UAS operations.

R&S ARDRONIS technologies have been used to secure high profile sites from unauthorised drones.

