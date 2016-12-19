DTC introduces Maritime Mesh

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) has introduced a new high capacity wireless IP mesh communications solution for the maritime environment called Maritime Mesh, the company announced on 16 December.

The solution has been developed to overcome the challenges of operating high bandwidth microwave systems in maritime operations. Where they exist, communications links are expensive and often unreliable or insecure, making operations which rely on critical communications – such as maritime interdiction – difficult to achieve.

Maritime Mesh offers non-line-of-sight (NLOS) properties for the secure and seamless exchange of data, providing users the ability to stream live HD video and audio, beyond-line-of-site (BLOS) with the use of autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with DTCs Maritime IP Mesh system.

The system uses COFDM RF technology to create a self-healing, self-forming, and extensive IP network that works with IP backhaul infrastructure to provide ultra NLOS penetration, including on-board/inside vessels.

The resulting high-speed, high-capacity system can be used for maritime applications, including maritime boarding operations, military forces, rescue organisations, industrial vessels and mining and energy companies.

Nigel Lee, regional sales director EMEA said: ‘In addition to the powerful, seamless connectivity it provides, the beauty of Maritime Mesh is its compact, unobtrusive size. It can be easily fixed to external structures, or can be man portable, and is appropriately designed to withstand the elements utilising IP67 rated enclosures and marine grade materials. In short, it can take anything you throw at it and still perform its mission.’

DTC Mesh products create a mesh network as soon as power is applied, which allows for permanent or temporary deployment onto vessels, air assets, personnel or land-based stations without the requirement for additional infrastructure. Data sharing between USV, UAV, and mother ship, which then uses IP back-hauling via SATCOM technology to HQ, provides sight where it would previously have been impossible.