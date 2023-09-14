DSEI: New antenna revealed by Hascall-Denke

The antenna, designated FXSP2.2-2.5/4.4-5.0-Q, is specifically designed for 2.2-2.5GHz and 4.4-5.0GHz of frequency coverage featuring 15dBi of gain. The Slant 45 polarisation improves received signal levels and coverage in congested environments.

The antenna is housed in a UV stable polycarbonate radome and constructed with corrosion-resistant materials for reliability in the most extreme environments.

The system is designed for rapid deployment and can achieve a range of 78km from a 30ft mast while achieving a high data rate and can operate as point-to-point or point-to-multipoint.

Key aspects, according to the company, are good port-to-port isolation which provides for less noise ‘and we are told a very good signal to noise ratio’ from a current user.

The system is designed to be vehicle mounted with mast fitting for quick deployment and mobility to avoid detection. The antenna has a height of 90cm, a width of 55cm and a weight of 8.16kg.

It has been ordered for the US Army Sustainment Transport System Line-of-Sight (STS LoS) programme. STS will provide expeditionary, easy to use, secure global data transfer for the logistics community, including logistics, personnel, medical and force protection data, to enable the rapid delivery of the right supplies and personnel to the right locations on the battlefield.

