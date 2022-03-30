DSA 2022: PAL Aerospace and Thales agree to co-develop next-gen AMASCOS

Thales and L3Harris battle for SINCGARS modernisation orders
US Army issues $6.11 billion, ten-year contract to tighten cryptographic security for SINCGARS radios.
PAL Aerospace and Thales used the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur to sign a strategic agreement to co-develop the next generation of the AMASCOS system for airborne maritime patrol missions.
The agreement ‘leverages decades of diverse special mission solutions to co-develop mission-ready capabilities’, Thales noted in a 30 March statement.
Targeted capabilities include machine learning; computer vision; systems support for UAVs and optionally piloted aircraft; underwater warfare defence; and integration of space-based data into a complete mission lifecycle for dissemination in a common operating picture.
These capabilities will be developed jointly by PAL Aerospace and Thales at their respective facilities in Canada, France and the UAE.
US Army issues $6.11 billion, ten-year contract to tighten cryptographic security for SINCGARS radios.
The US and its allies must adapt to this new character of warfare; they will not have control over every domain of the battlespace on the battlefields of tomorrow. This reality will have a significant impact on the Five Eyes.
In the latest episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we dive deeper into military connectivity and hear how the Five Eyes partners are developing new CONOPS based on the model of multi-domain operations.
A new RfI from the Joint Tactical Networking Center seeks information on innovative solutions and alternative approaches from industry for software-defined radio waveform resiliency technologies and products.
Pakistan is quietly developing AESA radars for potential applications in ground-based and airborne roles.
The acquisition of Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Solutions will blend US government SATCOM integration with SES’ experience in multi-orbit satellite networking.