DSA 2022: PAL Aerospace and Thales agree to co-develop next-gen AMASCOS

30th March 2022 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The AMASCOS mission system for airborne maritime patrol. (Photo: Thales)

PAL Aerospace and Thales have signed a strategic agreement to jointly develop the next generation of the AMASCOS mission system.

PAL Aerospace and Thales used the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur to sign a strategic agreement to co-develop the next generation of the AMASCOS system for airborne maritime patrol missions.

The agreement ‘leverages decades of diverse special mission solutions to co-develop mission-ready capabilities’, Thales noted in a 30 March statement.

Targeted capabilities include machine learning; computer vision; systems support for UAVs and optionally piloted aircraft; underwater warfare defence; and integration of space-based data into a complete mission lifecycle for dissemination in a common operating picture.

These capabilities will be developed jointly by PAL Aerospace and Thales at their respective facilities in Canada, France and the UAE.

