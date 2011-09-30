DRS awarded support services contract from SPAWAR

DRS Defense Solutions announced that its Intelligence, Communications and Avionics Solutions (ICAS) business unit in Horsham, Pa, has been awarded an $8.3 Million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract in support of the US Navy's Space and Naval Warfare (SPAWAR) Systems Center Atlantic Charleston, S.C.

Under terms of the contract, DRS ICAS will provide equipment, engineering and technical support services in support of data link systems, communication systems, and cryptographic systems.

This contract includes options, which, if exercised, could bring its cumulative value to an estimated $44 Million.

"This award continues a long-standing relationship between the US Navy and DRS ICAS," said Logen Thiran, DRS ICAS president. "We are committed to providing high-quality products and services to the US Navy and look forward to building on this relationship."

DRS ICAS a business unit of DRS Defense Solutions provides state of the art solutions in areas such as communications, irregular warfare, avionics, tactical radios and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Source: DRS