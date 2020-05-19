Digital Battlespace
DLS to being full production of MOS Mod
Data Link Solutions (DLS) announced on 19 May that it has been awarded the first full-rate production contract from the USN to produce modernised Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) cabinet terminals.
Delivery is scheduled to begin in September 2020.
DLS is a JV between BAE Systems and Collins Aerospace. The $3.2 million contract will be fulfilled by BAE Systems in Wayne, New Jersey and Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Link 16-interoperable MIDS On-Ship Modernization System (MOS Mod) cabinet receives and transmits text and imagery to and from military air, ground, and maritime forces to generate mission scenarios in real-time.
‘This smaller, lighter system will give the US Navy all the functionality of previous Link 16 radio models but with improved access to line replaceable units, which enhances maintenance operations,’ said DLS director Alan Dewar.
‘The system is more than 60% lighter than the current configuration and has a reduced cabinet height of 48 inches.’
More from Digital Battlespace
-
EU seeks single airborne system for communications, radar and electronic defence
Indra has been selected to lead a European R&D; project to combine radar, communications and electromagnetic (EM) spectrum defence in a single system for fighters ...
-
PREMIUM: US Army makes headway on tactical comms programmes
Two tactical radio programmes for the US Army are moving to the next stage of procurement and testing. A spokesperson for the US Army Programme ...
-
PREMIUM: Australia invests in passive radar technology
The Australian Department of Defence is paving the way to provide its armed forces with passive radar technology, after announcing a A$2 million ($1.29 million) ...
-
PREMIUM: MEV gives kiss of life to in-orbit satellites
The reality of on-demand satellite servicing took a giant leap forward with the successful docking of Northrop Grumman’s Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV) to a client ...
-
PREMIUM: Israeli UAV operations face test of cyber strength
Statistics do not always tell the full story but sometimes they reveal a problem. For example, more than 80% of flight hours in the Israeli ...
-
Cambridge Pixel enhances SPx Tracking Server
Cambridge Pixel has added dual redundancy to its SPx Tracking Server to support high-reliability radar tracking, the UK-based company stated on 13 May. The upgrade ...