DLS to being full production of MOS Mod

Data Link Solutions (DLS) announced on 19 May that it has been awarded the first full-rate production contract from the USN to produce modernised Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) cabinet terminals.

Delivery is scheduled to begin in September 2020.

DLS is a JV between BAE Systems and Collins Aerospace. The $3.2 million contract will be fulfilled by BAE Systems in Wayne, New Jersey and Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Link 16-interoperable MIDS On-Ship Modernization System (MOS Mod) cabinet receives and transmits text and imagery to and from military air, ground, and maritime forces to generate mission scenarios in real-time.

‘This smaller, lighter system will give the US Navy all the functionality of previous Link 16 radio models but with improved access to line replaceable units, which enhances maintenance operations,’ said DLS director Alan Dewar.

‘The system is more than 60% lighter than the current configuration and has a reduced cabinet height of 48 inches.’