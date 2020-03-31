Digital Battlespace
DE&S awards anti-jamming research contract to Cobham
Cobham Aerospace Connectivity is to work on researching advanced anti-jamming techniques for the MoD Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) to protect Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).
The company will develop a means to provide resilience to GNSS Position Navigation and Timing information produced by satellite constellations.
The new system is expected to use advanced controlled radiation pattern array antenna technology with digital signal processing techniques, to derive SIGINT and domain awareness information.
Jamming of a GNSS can be used for the purposes of piracy, civil disruption and military strategic advantage.
Cobham previously provided anti-jamming systems to the Leonardo AW159 Wildcat helicopter which is tasked with supporting the British Army’s operations relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
