DARPA sticks with Raytheon for next phase of MIDAS

Phase II contract follows development of a digital/RF transceiver, an aperture radar and a monolithic microwave integrated circuit.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space has won a $12.7 million contract from DARPA for Phase II of the Millimeter-Wave Digital Arrays (MIDAS) programme.

The company stated on 6 January that it expects work on Phase II to result in the development and delivery of phased-array antenna hardware for use in testing ...