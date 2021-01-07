Digital Battlespace
DARPA sticks with Raytheon for next phase of MIDAS
Raytheon Intelligence & Space has won a $12.7 million contract from DARPA for Phase II of the Millimeter-Wave Digital Arrays (MIDAS) programme.
The company stated on 6 January that it expects work on Phase II to result in the development and delivery of phased-array antenna hardware for use in testing ...
