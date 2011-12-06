DARPA draws upon Adapx for C2 solution
Adapx has been awarded a $1.8m contract by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to provide advanced C2 speech and sketch interfaces for its Deep Green Program.
The contract, which includes the provision of Adapx’s Capturx system, was announced on 6 December but actually awarded in October.
The Deep Green Program aims to develop decision support systems that commanders can use to create and analyse potential courses of action. The previous two phases of the programme saw the development of the voice and written symbology, also provided by Adapx.
The contract aims to integrate Capturx into battle command systems,
