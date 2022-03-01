DARPA chases comprehensive battlespace awareness with JAWS

Saab to build X-band digital radar prototype for USN
US Navy will assess X-band all-digital radar performance in a contested maritime environment.
US software company Systems and Technology Research (STR) has received a $15.04 million contract modification from DARPA to continue work on the Joint All-Domain Warfighting Software (JAWS) programme.
DARPA is exercising Phase 1 and Phase 2 options for JAWS with work scheduled for completion by late June 2023.
It awarded STR the original $15.18 million contract in December 2020.
Raytheon subsequently received a $10.45 million research contract for JAWS in January 2021, with work due for completion in April 2022.
JAWS seeks to develop a new kind of software suite to maximise the effectiveness of military force through theatre-wide battle management C2 with automation and predictive analytics.
This dynamic capability would develop the enabling software for the warfighter to adaptably set up and execute synchronised ‘kill webs’ across the underwater, sea surface, land, air, space and electromagnetic domains.
JAWS would also enable battle damage assessment at a faster decision rate than ever before, according to DARPA.
Have Russian EW capabilities been overestimated at this early stage of the war in Ukraine?
Hensoldt is providing IFF Mode 5 technology for South Korean coastal surveillance and air surveillance radars.
Australia requests an FMS for LAIRCM replacement components to be installed on transport aircraft as part of an RAAF upgrade programme.
UAE-developed DeployNet enables high-capacity bandwidth in geographically remote areas.
Rafael will host customers for a live demonstration of its popular RecceLite ISR targeting pod later this year.