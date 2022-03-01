DARPA chases comprehensive battlespace awareness with JAWS

Graphic showing concept of use for JAWS. (Image: DARPA)

DARPA is exercising options on the JAWS contract for all-domain battle management planning software.

US software company Systems and Technology Research (STR) has received a $15.04 million contract modification from DARPA to continue work on the Joint All-Domain Warfighting Software (JAWS) programme.

DARPA is exercising Phase 1 and Phase 2 options for JAWS with work scheduled for completion by late June 2023.

It awarded STR the original $15.18 million contract in December 2020.

Raytheon subsequently received a $10.45 million research contract for JAWS in January 2021, with work due for completion in April 2022.

JAWS seeks to develop a new kind of software suite to maximise the effectiveness of military force through theatre-wide battle management C2 with automation and predictive analytics.

This dynamic capability would develop the enabling software for the warfighter to adaptably set up and execute synchronised ‘kill webs’ across the underwater, sea surface, land, air, space and electromagnetic domains.

JAWS would also enable battle damage assessment at a faster decision rate than ever before, according to DARPA.