DARPA awards machine learning analytics contract to BAE Systems

BAE Systems has been awarded a new contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop machine learning analytics services as part of its Geospatial Cloud Analytics (GCA) programme.

The services will be the first of their kind and will be cloud-based, according to BAE Systems. It will harvest open source data including commercial information and satellite imagery to provide situational awareness reports for the US government.

The Multi-INT Analytics for Pattern Learning and Exploitation (MAPLE) technology will be used by BAE Systems FAST Labs to provide an approach which will free operators to query data for specific situations in real-time thus reducing the need for manual analysis.

The cloud-based nature of the software makes it flexible and it can easily be scaled up as required by the end user.