DSEI 2023: Conlog demonstrates mobile mast to NATO customers
About 100 of the Conlog rapid deployment masts are in service with the Finnish Defence Forces and five are in Swedish service with another 24 to be delivered before the end of 2025. The Swedish order was placed in March and valued at approximately €20 million ($21.4 million), including options.
Conlog executive VP sales Kari Kajula, speaking to Shephard at DSEI, said the countries demonstrated to could not be disclosed but they were NATO members and Finland joining organisation had helped in the demonstrations.
The system is self-deploying using a single truck-mounted container and generator. The mast itself can rise to a height of 35m and support a weight of up to 500kg meaning it can fulfil a range of roles such as communications tower, temporary air traffic control (ATC) facility or observation post. which could include C-UAS operations.
The company describes a key aspect of the system as rapid deployment in less than five minutes, a mobility which reduces risk as it can also be redeployed quickly, and its ability to keep other personnel remote from the system and increase safety in the case of targeting.
An ATC version was developed with Saab, dubbed r-TWR Deployable, and supports the ability of air forces to conduct dispersed and remote airfield operations.
The r-TWR Deployable solution includes everything needed for air traffic management at an established or temporary landing site. It can be transported by road, rail or air in one or two standardised containers.
