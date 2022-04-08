Collins Aerospace to explore improvements to US nuclear warfare communications platform

Brazilian Army orders more Saber air defence radars
Four Saber M60 2.0 radars will be supplied to the Brazilian Army.
Collins Aerospace has obtained the first award in a series of test contracts under the E-6B Recapitalization Program (E-XX) to improve the USN Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) platform that hosts nuclear warfare-survivable communications links.
A sole-source risk-reduction engineering contract, worth an undisclosed amount, will see Collins Aerospace develop a Very Low Frequency (VLF) system for the E-XX programme. This risk-reduction effort is to meet SWaP-C requirements for VLF system integration into a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, as part of initial platform testing.
Airborne VLF system modernisation supports Airborne Strategic Command, Control, and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) capability requirements, Collins Aerospace noted in a 4 April statement.
It added that the new VLF system will feature ‘enhanced security measures' to address unspecified 'advanced and emerging threats’.
TACAMO is currently based in the ageing E-6B Mercury airborne command post, which Collins Aerospace supports.
US Army brokers deal for BAE Systems to provide its Common Missile Warning System for a fleet of Apache attack helicopters.
In its FY2023 budget request, the DoD called for $250 million to be allocated for 5G projects with the goal to deepen the use of this technology in military applications. Providing low-latency and higher speeds communications are among the goals for the US armed forces.
The Office of Naval Research has picked an industry partner for ‘rapid and affordable’ software development as the USN evolves towards JADC2.
BAE Systems designed the phased-array iMOTR system to track up to 20 low-altitude or sea-skimming targets in real time at ranges of up to 100km.
A new modular software-defined radar from Rheinmetall Italia is designed for or C-UAS, SHORAD and VSHORAD applications.