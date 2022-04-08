To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Collins Aerospace to explore improvements to US nuclear warfare communications platform

8th April 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The TACAMO mission is currently performed by the E-6B Mercury but a replacement platform is needed. (Photo: Collins Aerospace)

VLF equipment will be integrated on a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft under USN efforts to modernise its TACAMO communications system.

Collins Aerospace has obtained the first award in a series of test contracts under the E-6B Recapitalization Program (E-XX) to improve the USN Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) platform that hosts nuclear warfare-survivable communications links.

A sole-source risk-reduction engineering contract, worth an undisclosed amount, will see Collins Aerospace develop a Very Low Frequency (VLF) system for the E-XX programme. This risk-reduction effort is to meet SWaP-C requirements for VLF system integration into a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, as part of initial platform testing.

Airborne VLF system modernisation supports Airborne Strategic Command, Control, and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) capability requirements, Collins Aerospace noted in a 4 April statement.

It added that the new VLF system will feature ‘enhanced security measures' to address unspecified 'advanced and emerging threats’.

TACAMO is currently based in the ageing E-6B Mercury airborne command post, which Collins Aerospace supports.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us