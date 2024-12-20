Clavister contracted to supply cyber protection for CV90s

European cybersecurity company Clavister has been awarded a contract worth SEK53 million (US$4.8 million) to provide its CyberArmour products to BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90 platform.

The company will provide CyberArmour integrated defence cybersecurity systems for installation on the CV90s of a Scandinavian country, as well as to an unnamed eastern European nation.

The contract will be carried out over three years following first deliveries taking place in the second half of 2025.

The new contract between Clavister and BAE Systems Hägglunds consists primarily of series deliveries of the Clavister RSG-400 and Clavister RSW-400 product models, which are already deployed as part of the CV90 platform in other contracts.

In 2021, Clavister announced a deal to embed cybersecurity features in the CV90 IFV, as part of an MLU being conducted by BAE Systems Hägglunds.

While Clavister did not divulge the operator of the CV90s being upgraded, it noted that the MLU covers 122 CV90s with an option for a further 19: this tallies with a recently announced Royal Netherlands Army programme lasting until 2025.

Under this deal, each vehicle will be fitted with NATO-standard embedded cybersecurity features, in the form of an RSG-400 gateway and RSW-400 secure network switch.

