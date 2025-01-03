Israel sets up new department to boost development of AI and autonomy

The Israel Ministry of Defense (MoD) has established an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Autonomy Administration (AIAA) under the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDRD) in an effort to build up these areas across all of its military branches.

The administration will aim to centralise and advance AI and autonomous capabilities within Israel’s defence establishment, with contributions from Israel Defense Forces’ technological units, defence industry and start-ups.

MoD director general Maj Gen (Res) Eyal Zamir claimed it was the first new administration created within the MoD in more than two decades.

“The capabilities we develop will enhance our operational superiority while reducing casualties,