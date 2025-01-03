To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israel sets up new department to boost development of AI and autonomy

3rd January 2025 - 08:22 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Israeli expertise in the fields of autonomous and unmanned operations has led it to develop weapons such as the Harpy loitering munition. (Image: IAI)

Israel will continue to develop autonomy for its weapons and platforms as it brings together defence personnel, academia and industry.

The Israel Ministry of Defense (MoD) has established an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Autonomy Administration (AIAA) under the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDRD) in an effort to build up these areas across all of its military branches.

The administration will aim to centralise and advance AI and autonomous capabilities within Israel’s defence establishment, with contributions from Israel Defense Forces’ technological units, defence industry and start-ups.

MoD director general Maj Gen (Res) Eyal Zamir claimed it was the first new administration created within the MoD in more than two decades.

“The capabilities we develop will enhance our operational superiority while reducing casualties,

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

