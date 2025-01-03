Israel sets up new department to boost development of AI and autonomy
The Israel Ministry of Defense (MoD) has established an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Autonomy Administration (AIAA) under the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDRD) in an effort to build up these areas across all of its military branches.
The administration will aim to centralise and advance AI and autonomous capabilities within Israel’s defence establishment, with contributions from Israel Defense Forces’ technological units, defence industry and start-ups.
MoD director general Maj Gen (Res) Eyal Zamir claimed it was the first new administration created within the MoD in more than two decades.
“The capabilities we develop will enhance our operational superiority while reducing casualties,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Lockheed Martin completes tactical satellite demonstration and prepares for launch
The tactical satellite (TacSat) is an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) system and will participate in exercises in 2025.
-
AUSA 2024: General Micro Systems adds four new products to the X9 Spider family
The airborne three-domain, the two ground-based and the ¼ ATR OpenVPX-based cross-domain systems were engineered to provide real-time security across multi-domain operations.
-
BAE Systems gets go-ahead for second phase of mission communications programme
DARPA’s Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) programme was set up to develop an autonomous tactical network and enable critical data flow in contested environments.
-
Just Released: Space Technology Report
Why space is an essential part of modern military capabilities
-
Work-from-home warfare: the power of mixed reality
Defence-secure mixed reality headsets can save hours, or even weeks, of travel time to fix defunct equipment or get subject experts effectively “on-site” where they are needed.