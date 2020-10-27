Digital Battlespace

Chess Dynamics announces Australian partnership

27th October 2020 - 08:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

A British sensor company has deepened its footprint in Australia in pursuit of new naval contracts.

UK-based surveillance, tracking and gunfire control specialist Chess Dynamics has signed a partnership agreement with Sydney-based SME Owen International Pty.

The partnership sees the establishment of an Australian supply and support facility for the Chess Dynamics Sea Eagle family of fire control electro optical (FCEO) systems. 

In a 26 ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace