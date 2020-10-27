Chess Dynamics announces Australian partnership

BAE Systems unveils Athena 1920 ​High-definition sensor is designed to meet high-performance applications where size, weight, power, and cost are important factors

Allied Defence Accelerator picks 15 ideas for next stage UK-US initiative aims to create new methods for international procurement

IAI unveils new Passive Coherent Location System The new PCL is able to covertly detect and track aerial targets while remaining immune to jamming.

UK works towards agile C3 experimentation New and innovative land C3 capabilities will be trialled under Project Lelantos

PREMIUM: Extra training needed to improve US Army networking ​Three-week exercise to demonstrate Capability Set 21 equipment also revealed hardware concerns