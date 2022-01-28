Cessna in Philippines to gain ISR equipment

MC-208 armed variant of the Cessna Caravan. (Photo: MAG Aerospace)

Is the Wescam MX-15 sensor to be installed on a Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft flown by the Philippines Army Aviation Regiment?

MAG Aerospace will integrate ISR equipment aboard one of the two Cessna 208 Caravan transport aircraft operated by the Philippines Army Aviation Regiment, the DoD announced on 25 January.

Work is expected to be completed by 30 September 2024.

MAG also has the option to equip the other aircraft under a $19.85 million contract modification with 100% FMS funding.

The DoD did not identify the ISR kit to be installed on the Cessnas, which were delivered to the Philippines in 2017.

However, in 2018 the USAF initiated the procurement of aircraft that could be donated to, or purchased by, countries such as Chad, Cameroon, Niger and the Philippines.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that these aircraft were planned to be fitted with a Wescam MX-15 EO/IR sensor with a laser designator and rockets controlled by an Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System.

In April 2020, MAG revealed that its Mission Integration Division had received a contract from the US federal government ‘and overseas customers’ to provide armed Cessna MC-208 aircraft for ISR, armed reconnaissance, air mobility and precision-strike missions.