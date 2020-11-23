CDW and Viasat to upgrade IT systems for combat-ready ARRC

Save this for later

Companies team up in Project Lelantos for improved command, control and communications

The UK MoD on 23 November announced funding for a two-year digital transformation of the NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) HQ in Gloucester.

This announcement came three days after the ARRC was declared ‘combat ready’ by NATO (pictured) after passing an evaluation.

IT solutions specialist CDW and communications network provider ...