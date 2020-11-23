Digital Battlespace

CDW and Viasat to upgrade IT systems for combat-ready ARRC

23rd November 2020 - 11:59 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Companies team up in Project Lelantos for improved command, control and communications

The UK MoD on 23 November announced funding for a two-year digital transformation of the NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) HQ in Gloucester.

This announcement came three days after the ARRC was declared ‘combat ready’ by NATO (pictured) after passing an evaluation.

IT solutions specialist CDW and communications network provider ...

