UK works towards agile C3 experimentation

Save this for later

New and innovative land C3 capabilities will be trialled under Project Lelantos

The UK subsidiary of Viasat is collaborating with CDW UK on a two-year C3 support contract for the UK MoD.

This technical innovation contract is related an experimentation initiative called Project Lelantos, which aims to empower the NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) HQ in the UK with ‘superior decision-making ...