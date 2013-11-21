Cassidian warns of cyber attack collateral damage
The UK MoD must assess its use of cyber weapons and distinguish them from conventional weapons in order to avoid ‘unintended consequences’, an industry source has revealed.
The declaration by Andrew Beckett, head of professional services for Cassidian Cybersecurity, comes after the UK defence minister Phillip Hammond announced in September that the MoD is set to launch the Joint Cyber Reserve that will include personnel trained in offensive capabilities.
‘If you think about conventional, kinetic warfare, you know that if you throw a hand grenade over a wall it will have a blast radius of about two metres, and once
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Babcock nears first customer for Nomad AI translation tool
Nomad can provide militaries with real-time intelligence, saving critical time on the battlefield.
-
AUSA 2025: Israel’s Asio Technologies to supply hundreds of improved Taurus tactical systems
Taurus operates alongside the Israel Defense Forces’ Orion system which supports mission management across tens of thousands of manoeuvring forces, from squad leaders to battalion commanders.
-
AUSA 2025: Kopin pushes micro-LED plans as China moves faster
The plan for the new displays follows fresh investment in Kopin’s European facilities by Theon and an order for head-up displays in fielded aircraft, with funding from the US Department of Defense.
-
AUSA 2025: Persistent Systems to complete its largest order by year’s end
Persistent Systems received its largest ever single order for its MPU5 devices and other systems earlier this month and has already delivered the 50 units to the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.
-
Aselsan brings in dozens of companies and systems under the Steel Dome umbrella
Turkey has joined the family of countries attempting to establish a multilayered air defence system with government approval in August 2024 for the effort landed by Aselsan. Dubbed Steel Dome, the programme joins Israel’s Iron Dome, the US Golden Dome, India’s Mission Sudarshan Chakra and South Korea’s low-altitude missile defence system.
-
DSEI 2025: MARSS unveils new agnostic multidomain C4 system
MARSS’ NiDAR system has been deployed using sensors from static platforms to provide detection and protection for static sights, such as critical infrastructure, ports and military bases.