Cassidian warns of cyber attack collateral damage

The UK MoD must assess its use of cyber weapons and distinguish them from conventional weapons in order to avoid ‘unintended consequences’, an industry source has revealed.

The declaration by Andrew Beckett, head of professional services for Cassidian Cybersecurity, comes after the UK defence minister Phillip Hammond announced in September that the MoD is set to launch the Joint Cyber Reserve that will include personnel trained in offensive capabilities.

‘If you think about conventional, kinetic warfare, you know that if you throw a hand grenade over a wall it will have a blast radius of about two metres, and once