Digital Battlespace

Canadian sonar site to be expanded

17th March 2021 - 15:07 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Canadian sonar manufacturer invests in centre of excellence.

Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems intends to transform an existing facility in Novia Scotia into a global sonar centre of excellence, the company announced on 16 March.

The Dartmouth facility will be significantly modernised, ‘reconfigured for expanded capacity, and networked to Ultra’s other sonar sites in the United Kingdom and Australia ...

