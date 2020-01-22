Digital Battlespace
Cambridge Pixel introduces ASD-View
Cambridge Pixel has added ASD-View to its air surveillance product portfolio as a response to growing demand for the visualisation of ADS-B aircraft data in maritime and surveillance applications, the company announced on 21 January.
ASD-View is a PC-based Windows application for ADS-B receivers that displays data from co-operating targets such as commercial aircraft, helicopters, light aircraft and UAS. The software product is a standards-based viewer that interfaces with an ADS-B data stream and converts the reports into track symbols that are geo-referenced on a map.
The software supports land-based installations and also maritime or offshore platforms where positional information for the platform is provided by an NMEA 0183 stream.
Richard Warren, director of software, Cambridge Pixel, said: ‘With the increasing adoption of ADS-B technology, by which aircraft transmit position and status information, the desire to incorporate this data into surveillance and maritime environments continues to grow.
‘ASD-View provides a clean, simple and versatile display application, with the option to upgrade to the enhanced capabilities of our ASD-100 air situation display application, if desired. The ASD-100 permits ADS-B data to be combined with primary radar and tracks for a fully fused integrated air picture of both cooperating and non-cooperating targets.’
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Raytheon awarded FAB-T contract modification
Raytheon has received a contract modification for its work on the Family of Advanced Beyond Line-of-Sight Terminals (FAB-T) production contract. The $36.8 million modification was ...
-
Netherlands' new radar installation under way
Work has begun at the Netherlands Air Force Air Operations Control Station Nieuw Milligen to install a new Signal Multibeam Acquisition Radar for Targeting, Longrange ...
-
BAE Systems proposes purchase of Collins Aerospace and Raytheon business lines
BAE Systems has reached definitive agreements for the proposed acquisitions of Collins Aerospace’s military Global Positioning System (GPS) business and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios (ATR) ...
-
Lockheed Martin to upgrade AN/ALQ-217 ESM system
Lockheed Martin is to upgrade the US Navy’s AN/ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measures (ESM) system for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. The work will be carried ...
-
Kratos announces place on GTACS II contract vehicle
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received a place on the US Army’s new Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II (GTACS II) contract vehicle. Under ...
-
Raytheon awarded USAF comms terminals work
Raytheon has received a contract action from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for the force element terminal (FET) development effort. The $442.2 ...