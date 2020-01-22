Cambridge Pixel introduces ASD-View

Cambridge Pixel has added ASD-View to its air surveillance product portfolio as a response to growing demand for the visualisation of ADS-B aircraft data in maritime and surveillance applications, the company announced on 21 January.

ASD-View is a PC-based Windows application for ADS-B receivers that displays data from co-operating targets such as commercial aircraft, helicopters, light aircraft and UAS. The software product is a standards-based viewer that interfaces with an ADS-B data stream and converts the reports into track symbols that are geo-referenced on a map.

The software supports land-based installations and also maritime or offshore platforms where positional information for the platform is provided by an NMEA 0183 stream.

Richard Warren, director of software, Cambridge Pixel, said: ‘With the increasing adoption of ADS-B technology, by which aircraft transmit position and status information, the desire to incorporate this data into surveillance and maritime environments continues to grow.

‘ASD-View provides a clean, simple and versatile display application, with the option to upgrade to the enhanced capabilities of our ASD-100 air situation display application, if desired. The ASD-100 permits ADS-B data to be combined with primary radar and tracks for a fully fused integrated air picture of both cooperating and non-cooperating targets.’