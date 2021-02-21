Bringing the power of the network to the battlespace (video)

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

The future battlespace will be defined by multi-domain operations (MDO) combining air, land, sea, space and cyber capabilities.

Raytheon Technologies is preparing for this future by creating and enhancing technologies for the US and its allies.

'We're combining effects across the domains and across the services, to address an enemy's capabilities and being agile to where we are first in front of their moves, anticipating their actions and being able to address those well before they are,' says Braxton Rehm, Collins Aerospace's associate director for connected multi-domain battlespace integration.

