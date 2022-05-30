Boeing extends sustainment services for space debris warning system

The US Space Force is extending its sustainment services contract with Boeing for the Space Based Surveillance System (SBSS) Block 10 system, the DoD revealed on 27 May.

A contract modification from Space Systems Command adds six separate six-month option periods to extend SBSS sustainment services until 20 June 2025.

Work will be performed in Colorado Springs and is expected to be completed by June 20, 2025.

SBSS is designed to help identify low-Earth orbit military and commercial satellites that may be at risk of being hit by space debris.

Boeing already provides maintenance and sustainment services for the space and ground segments of SBSS.