Block III Super Hornet is ready for USN service

Boeing has delivered the first operational Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet to the USN.

Boeing announced on 27 September that it has delivered the first of 78 new Block III F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft for operational service with the USN.

An initial pair of aircraft were provided in June 2020 for USN flight testing.

Block III is the most advanced version of the Super Hornet, able to exceed fourth-generation fighter capabilities, and it will provide the Navy with the most networked and survivable F/A-18 built with a technology insertion plan that will outpace future threats.

Block III was created ‘in partnership with the US Navy to meet its emerging requirements’, said Boeing VP Jen Tebo.

The aircraft has a new adjunct processor that allows more work to be done in far less time. It is also ready to receive apps-based solutions to allow upgrades throughout its lifespan.

Boeing is expected to complete delivery of the Block III aircraft by the mid-2030s.