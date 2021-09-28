Block III Super Hornet is ready for USN service

Enhanced Atlantique 2 approaches IOC
Standard 6 upgrade for French maritime patrol aircraft includes new AESA radar and improved multispectral imaging.
Boeing announced on 27 September that it has delivered the first of 78 new Block III F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft for operational service with the USN.
An initial pair of aircraft were provided in June 2020 for USN flight testing.
Block III is the most advanced version of the Super Hornet, able to exceed fourth-generation fighter capabilities, and it will provide the Navy with the most networked and survivable F/A-18 built with a technology insertion plan that will outpace future threats.
Block III was created ‘in partnership with the US Navy to meet its emerging requirements’, said Boeing VP Jen Tebo.
The aircraft has a new adjunct processor that allows more work to be done in far less time. It is also ready to receive apps-based solutions to allow upgrades throughout its lifespan.
Boeing is expected to complete delivery of the Block III aircraft by the mid-2030s.
Lockheed Martin to provide depot-level services for 25mm cannon arming all F-35 variants.
Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, finished DSEI with the announcement of a $1 million sale of its FlyingFish system.
A winning bidder has been chosen to implement the B-52H Commercial Engine Replacement Program — but a plan to re-engine the F-35A has encountered technical and affordability issues.
USAF will receive ten new Lot 15 production F-35As and the USMC will receive six F-35Bs.
The B-21 programme for the USAF is making ‘good progress towards a real fielded capability’, says the Secretary of the Air Force — but could Congress scale back plans to equip the stealth bomber with nuclear weapons?