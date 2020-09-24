Digital Battlespace

Blighter expands drone detection radar family

24th September 2020 - 00:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

UK-based Blighter Surveillance Systems has launched a new UAS detection radar called A800 3D for air, land and sea surveillance.

CEO Angus Hone claimed that the new solid-state radar ‘offers revolutionary capabilities by performing precision surveillance in three complex environments at once using a single, cost-effective sensor’.

The main function ...

