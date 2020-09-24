Blighter expands drone detection radar family

PREMIUM: US researchers develop MMW-based vibrometry technique The US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) has developed new technology that will allow radar operators to effectively ‘hear’ what a target is doing. The technology uses ...

US Marine Corps places order for Ultra Orion radio systems The US Marine Corps Systems Command has placed a $31 million order for Ultra Orion X500 radio systems under the Line of Sight Radio System ...

Northrop Grumman orders G/ATOR system components from Saab Saab is providing components and subsystems to support full-rate production of the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) for the USMC, under a $36.7 million order ...

DoD orders more than 11,000 software-defined radios Raytheon Technologies company Collins Aerospace is providing the US armed forces with 11,313 of its AN/ARC-210(V) software-defined radios (SDRs), under a $316.73 million contract modification from ...

PREMIUM: EDA seeks to harden military systems in contested EW environments European militaries could benefit from enhancements for their radio and radar systems, as a result of a new initiative from the European Defence Agency (EDA) ...