Ball to help develop IRREL improvements

10th July 2020 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Ball Aerospace is to assist USAF efforts to improve its Infrared Radiation Effects Laboratory (IRREL), under a $7.68 million contract announced by the DoD on 9 July.

The objective of this effort is to develop innovative techniques for radiometric and radiation characterisations of IR and visible focal plane arrays ...

