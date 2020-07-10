Digital Battlespace
Ball to help develop IRREL improvements
Ball Aerospace is to assist USAF efforts to improve its Infrared Radiation Effects Laboratory (IRREL), under a $7.68 million contract announced by the DoD on 9 July.
The objective of this effort is to develop innovative techniques for radiometric and radiation characterisations of IR and visible focal plane arrays ...
