Digital Battlespace

BAE Systems unveils Athena 1920

28th October 2020 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

​High-definition sensor is designed to meet high-performance applications where size, weight, power, and cost are important factors

BAE Systems on 28 October announced the launch of a new 1920x1200 pixel low-power core array.

The compact (51x40x21mm) and lightweight (70g) Athena 1920 uncooled thermal sensor enables motion imagery with variety of potential applications, including ISR and targeting systems. 

Robyn Decker, director of Lexington Business Center and Sensor ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace