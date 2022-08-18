BAE Systems reveals NetVIPR communications network

BAE Systems has unveiled its latest deployable networking product called NetVIPR.

The system provides intelligent and secure military communication networks that can link together platforms ranging from small reconnaissance UAS to combat vehicles, fighter jets, vessels or military commands, BAE Systems revealed in a 17 August statement.

NetVIPR uses the full spectrum of communications infrastructure to avoid being reliant on satellites or fixed infrastructure as a sole source.

The product comprises a series of nodes. In a secure network, each of them can add, access and move data, BAE Systems claimed.

NetVIPR can also be updated from remote locations instead of the frontline due to its integrated software.

‘This "plug and play" approach works with communications hardware found in most military platforms. Over the past two years, BAE Systems has demonstrated NetVIPR's capability on a range of equipment, integrating it with existing military radio systems,’ the company added.