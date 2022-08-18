To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE Systems reveals NetVIPR communications network

18th August 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

NetVIPR can link together platforms ranging from small reconnaissance UAS to combat vehicles, fighter jets and more. (Photo: US DoD)

A new deployable networking capability called NetVIPR can provide secure communication networks across the whole force.

BAE Systems has unveiled its latest deployable networking product called NetVIPR.

The system provides intelligent and secure military communication networks that can link together platforms ranging from small reconnaissance UAS to combat vehicles, fighter jets, vessels or military commands, BAE Systems revealed in a 17 August statement.

NetVIPR uses the full spectrum of communications infrastructure to avoid being reliant on satellites or fixed infrastructure as a sole source.

The product comprises a series of nodes. In a secure network, each of them can add, access and move data, BAE Systems claimed.

NetVIPR can also be updated from remote locations instead of the frontline due to its integrated software.

‘This "plug and play" approach works with communications hardware found in most military platforms. Over the past two years, BAE Systems has demonstrated NetVIPR's capability on a range of equipment, integrating it with existing military radio systems,’ the company added.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us