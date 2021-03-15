KBR Sigma Bravo supports Australian secure deployed networks

Deployed information and communications technology will help the Australian Defence Force ‘exploit new capabilities’, says KBR.

The Mission IT & Security Solutions business unit (Sigma Bravo) in KBR is participating in a three-year, $175 million programme to help sustain secure deployed networks for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Key deliverables include providing support for information and communications technology (ICT), engineering, and logistics support for the ADF Chief Information Officer Group in Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane.

KBR is working in partnership with Australian companies specialising in systems integration, information assurance, cloud computing and cyber security.

This team will also work with Fujitsu and Leidos to evolve the deployed ICT capability ‘so that the ADF can exploit new capabilities as an agile, integrated and informed 5th generation force’, KBR noted in a 15 March statement.

