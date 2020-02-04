BAE Systems receives new US Navy contract

Save this for later

BAE Systems has been awarded a new contract to support US Navy radio communications, the company announced on 3 February.

With a prime position on the US Navy’s $212 million Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) contract the company will integrate and sustain critical communication systems.

Work will include designing, acquiring, integrating and testing radio systems for newly constructed Guided Missile Destroyers (DDG) and other US Navy and US Coast Guard ships.

Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business, said: ‘Maintaining reliable lines of communication and situational awareness for those at the forefront of national security is a mission-critical priority for BAE Systems and our customers.

‘We’re proud to continue supporting the integration of combat systems and solutions for the US Navy as they defend against advanced air, surface and subsurface threats.’