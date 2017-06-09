To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE integrates MOVINT into GXP software

9th June 2017

BAE Systems has integrated Movement Intelligence (MOVINT) capabilities into its Geospatial eXploitation Product (GXP) software line, the company announced on 5 June.

The capabilities, which include complex multi-tracking analytics, automatically interpret movement and activity from video, radar and other types of motion sensors, enabling analysts to track people, vehicles and other key objects.

GXP’s enhanced tracking analytics eliminates the need for analysts to manually monitor, review and interpret large volumes of data and imagery from multiple sensors, instead allowing them to focus on exploring and interpreting threat activity and networks while creating actionable intelligence reporting.

The simultaneous tracking and indexing of entities allows trends, anomalies and emerging threats to be discovered that often remain concealed in traditional analysis. Additionally, target object classification, real-time event detection and automated alerts to activity in designated areas provide further detail and insight.

The company’s new MOVINT capabilities deliver situational awareness, intelligence and insight for applications such as border security, counter-terrorism, drug interdiction and the protection of high value infrastructure.

