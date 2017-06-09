BAE integrates MOVINT into GXP software
BAE Systems has integrated Movement Intelligence (MOVINT) capabilities into its Geospatial eXploitation Product (GXP) software line, the company announced on 5 June.
The capabilities, which include complex multi-tracking analytics, automatically interpret movement and activity from video, radar and other types of motion sensors, enabling analysts to track people, vehicles and other key objects.
GXP’s enhanced tracking analytics eliminates the need for analysts to manually monitor, review and interpret large volumes of data and imagery from multiple sensors, instead allowing them to focus on exploring and interpreting threat activity and networks while creating actionable intelligence reporting.
The simultaneous tracking and indexing of entities allows trends, anomalies and emerging threats to be discovered that often remain concealed in traditional analysis. Additionally, target object classification, real-time event detection and automated alerts to activity in designated areas provide further detail and insight.
The company’s new MOVINT capabilities deliver situational awareness, intelligence and insight for applications such as border security, counter-terrorism, drug interdiction and the protection of high value infrastructure.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
AUSA 2024: General Micro Systems adds four new products to the X9 Spider family
The airborne three-domain, the two ground-based and the ¼ ATR OpenVPX-based cross-domain systems were engineered to provide real-time security across multi-domain operations.
-
BAE Systems gets go-ahead for second phase of mission communications programme
DARPA’s Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) programme was set up to develop an autonomous tactical network and enable critical data flow in contested environments.
-
Just Released: Space Technology Report
Why space is an essential part of modern military capabilities
-
Work-from-home warfare: the power of mixed reality
Defence-secure mixed reality headsets can save hours, or even weeks, of travel time to fix defunct equipment or get subject experts effectively “on-site” where they are needed.
-
Northrop Grumman receives follow-on contract for CUAS and C-IED systems
The Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) and Drone Restricted Access Using Known Electromagnetic Warfare (DRAKE) counter-UAS (CUAS) systems are mounted and dismounted RF jammers.
-
Adarga’s Vantage AI software selected for UK Strategic Command’s Defence Support
Adarga’s Vantage information analysis tool is in service with the UK MoD and individual UK forces. It builds on the company’s Knowledge Platform which processes, organises and analyses open source material, as well as information held by the user’s military, security and intelligence services.